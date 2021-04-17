  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 17, 2021, 12:11 PM

Al-Houthi says UNSC responsible for famine, crisis in Yemen

Al-Houthi says UNSC responsible for famine, crisis in Yemen

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – The chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen said that the UN Security Council is responsible for the famine and many sufferings of the Yemeni people for almost 6 years.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen reacted to a statement by the UN Security Council in which the Yemeni National Salvation Government was blamed for the events in Ma'rib province.

"The statement issued by the UN Security Council is exactly what we envisioned before the meeting”, he said in his Twitter account, adding "This shows that the UNSC lacks standards and honest approaches."

He added that such a weak performance in all areas undermines UNSC's credit.

He also blamed member states of the Arab allies against Yemen, adding that UN Security Council is responsible for the famine in Yemen.

 The UN Security Council is a partner for the Saudi-Led Aggressors against Yemeni people, he stressed.

RHM/FNA14000128000157

News Code 172180
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172180/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News