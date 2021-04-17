Al-Houthi says UNSC responsible for famine, crisis in Yemen

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the chairman of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee of Yemen reacted to a statement by the UN Security Council in which the Yemeni National Salvation Government was blamed for the events in Ma'rib province.

"The statement issued by the UN Security Council is exactly what we envisioned before the meeting”, he said in his Twitter account, adding "This shows that the UNSC lacks standards and honest approaches."

He added that such a weak performance in all areas undermines UNSC's credit.

He also blamed member states of the Arab allies against Yemen, adding that UN Security Council is responsible for the famine in Yemen.

The UN Security Council is a partner for the Saudi-Led Aggressors against Yemeni people, he stressed.

