Saudis, Emiratis need to perceive futility of Yemen war

“They should know that this war is a waste of capital and a crime against humanity, and they should stop massacre in Yemen," Kamal Kharrazi said in an interview on Tuesday.

"The futility of this war has been proven to everyone after six years, and the Saudis have come to the conclusion that there is no military solution to this crisis," he added.

He noted that while a large number of innocent people are killed and wounded every day in Yemen, the military aggression of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue in the war-torn country.

Kharrazi stressed that the humanitarian issues of the Yemeni war are catastrophic, adding, "The Americans and the Europeans are complicit in the Yemeni crisis, but if they act honestly and cut arms supply and support to Saudi Arabia, it will change its policy on the issue of Yemen.”

Referring to the current trip of Martin Griffiths, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Yemen, to Tehran and his talks with Iranian officials, Kharrazi said, "Griffiths feels that new grounds have been provided and that he can play the role of the UN representative in the affairs of Yemen.”

“This can be a positive development…. Griffiths considers this situation positive, and he is traveling to Tehran and Riyadh to assess the situation in the region to help resolve this crisis.”

Kharrazi added, "The UN envoy to Yemen is proposing a ceasefire plan, sending humanitarian aid and finally political talks to resolve the crisis, but humanitarian issues and lifting the siege of Yemen are a priority, and lifting the blockade will allow countries to provide humanitarian aid.”

"The siege has hampered Iran’s shipment of humanitarian aid to Yemen and the country has managed to send only 30 tons of medicine and medical supplies to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic,” the Iranian official said.

He described the situation and bloodshed in Yemen as “very deplorable” expressing hope that Griffiths will be able to take steps to end this crisis.

MR/IRN84222549