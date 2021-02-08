Iran determined to ensure regional peace through dialogue

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen Martin Griffiths in Tehran on Monday.

Both sides conferred on the latest regional developments including Yemen during the meeting.

"From the beginning of the crisis, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always said that Yemen has no military solution and the way out of the current crisis is to stop the war, lift the siege and hold political talks," Araghchi said.

He further stressed the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to hold regional talks in order to establish peace and stability in the region.

Emphasizing to the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in establishing peace in Yemen, the Martin Griffiths, for his part, said, “Currently, the immediate priority is to establish a ceasefire and lift the current restrictions, so that humanitarian action can begin and the political process can resume.”

