Yemenis target Saudi air base with ballistic missile

According to Lebanese al-Mayadin TV, the Yemeni armed forces issued a statement Thursday evening announcing a missile attack on King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

The statement said the ballistic missile was fired at the Khamis Mushait region in Saudi Arabia and that Saudi defense missile systems were unable to intercept the strike.

According to the spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the missile struck with precision the designated targets.

He described the attack on Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base as a response to the escalation of Saudi coalition aggression against Yemen in recent days.

The senior Yemeni official warned Saudi Arabia that retaliatory attacks will continue as long as the Riyadh regime continues its military aggression, all-out siege and relentless raids against the war-ravaged Arab country.

KI/Tasnim2451218