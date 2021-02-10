Iran detects more than 7,500 news COVID cases

This brings the total number of cases to 1,488,981, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said.

She added that 61 COVID patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours that bring the total death toll to 58,686.

According to Lari, 3,743 individuals are experiencing critical conditions while more than 1.27 million others have already gained recovery.

She also said that more than 9.8 million tests have been taken across the country to detect cases.

According to the latest compiled data, the virus has claimed the lives of more than 2.35 million people across the globe so far with infections surpassing 107.4 million.

MAH