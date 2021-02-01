Iran reports to IAEA on Strategic Action Plan

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the reasons for adopting the “Strategic Action Plan” has been reported to the IAEA and member states.

Enemy's threats turned into chances for Revelution's progress

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said the threats of the enemies have been turned into opportunities for the progress of the Islamic Revolution.

Chabahar port key to develop Iran-India ties

The director-general of India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Chabahar port, southeastern Iran, is among the key cooperative factors that contribute to the development of Tehran-New Delhi ties.

Iran finishes Asian shooting contest with 3 medals

Iranian shooters gained one gold and two silver medals in the first edition of Asian Online Shooting Championships.

Iran ready to facilitate talks between Taliban, Afaghan gov.

In his meeting with a Taliban delegation, the Iranian Foreign Minister announced the country's readiness to facilitate talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Missile, naval, intelligence powers Iran's top components

Deputy Navy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Hamzeh Ali Kaviani said that the missile, naval, and intelligence powers are the top components of the Iranian Establishment.

Iran registers 6,268 new COVID-19 cases, 70 deaths on Sunday

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,268 COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran to recieve next consignment to equip Chabahar port soon

The Director-General of Ports and Maritime Department General in Sistan and Baluchestan informed Mehr news that Iran will receive the next consignment to equip Chabahar port in days.

Rouhani inaugurates major power, water projects

Iranian President Rouhani, in an online ceremony on Sun., inaugurated above 10 major water and electricity projects worth 47.76 trillion rials (about $199mn) in the provinces of Kordestan and North Khorasan.

