UAE mocks Bin Salman’s projects

Mohammad bin Salman announced in a promotional video two weeks ago that the construction of the project dubbed as "Line" city in the "Neom" region in northwestern Saudi Arabia has begun. He also claimed that such a city has never been built in the world.

Following the release of the video, many Saudi opposition circles criticized Bin Salman's plans and ambitions. The crown prince was also ridiculed by the media and individuals close to the UAE.

In this regard, Yousef Alawaneh, a well-known Twitter user who has always been known for supporting the UAE and criticizing Qatar, described the city of Line as fictional, saying that Muhammad bin Salman claims to be building a city that cannot be found in the United States and England.

He also said that Mohammed bin Salman has spent billions of dollars from the Saudi investment fund on already failed projects.

On the other hand, the Al-Arab newspaper (London edition), which is affiliated with the bin Zayed family in the UAE, recently mocked the project of "Line" city in Saudi Arabia. This is the second time in the past month that the Emirati newspaper has written against the Saudi government.

MNA/FNA 13991113000597