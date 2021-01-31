  1. Politics
Powerful blast rocks northwestern Syria

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Media sources reported that a car bomb has exploded in the northern province of Aleppo on Sunday.

Syrian sources reported on Sunday that a powerful car bomb has exploded in A'zaz city in Aleppo province which left a number casualties.  

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that at least one person was killed and several others were injured in the blast.

Sky News also reported that three people have been killed in the explosion.

The city is reportedly controlled by a terrorist group called the Free Army that is reportedly being supported by Turkey. 

It should be noted that an explosion rocked Afrin city which is located on the northern outskirts of Aleppo province, SANA reported on Saturday. The blast occurred near the base of Turkish-affiliated armed groups.

