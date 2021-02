As the Daily Mail reported, cops responded to a call of shots fired on the 5th floor of the Indian Lakes Resort at 2.35 am on Saturday morning.

Some of the victims were at the scene while others were taken to hospital.

It's believed multiple people were occupying either one or two rooms.

No one is in custody and police believe suspects may have fled the scene.

Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese said the person who was killed was a man in his 20s.

HJ/PR