  1. Technology
Feb 1, 2021, 4:00 PM

Pakistan receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from China

Pakistan receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment from China

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Pakistan has received its first doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with China donating half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine to the country.

A Pakistani military aircraft carrying the shipment landed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad early on Monday, Pakistani health minister Dr. Faisal Sultan said, Aljazeera reported.

Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned company, has developed one of two major Chinese vaccines to have been rolled out around the globe, alongside Sinovac’s Coronavac vaccine.

Phase three trials for the Chinese CanSino vaccine are also ongoing in Pakistan, which granted emergency use authorization for the Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V vaccines last month.

Monday’s Sinopharm shipment marks the first vaccines to be imported into the South Asian country of 220 million people, where more than 546,000 cases of the coronavirus have been registered since the pandemic began. Pakistan is due to receive a further 1.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from China by the end of this month, the country’s foreign minister said in January.

It was unclear whether those doses would be of the Sinopharm, Sinovac, or CanSino vaccine.

FA/PR

News Code 169356

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News