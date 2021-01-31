US military convoy targeted in Babil province

Iraqi sources reported on Sunday that a US military convoy has been targeted in Hillah city in Babil province.

The report added that one of the vehicles of the convoy has been damaged due to the explosion.

Saberin News reported on Saturday night that one of the US military logistics convoys was also attacked in Al Diwaniyah province.

The convoys, which carry logistics equipment for US troops, enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian or Kuwaiti borders and have been targeted by roadside bombs on a weekly or even daily basis in recent months.

