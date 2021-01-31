Iran reports to IAEA on Strategic Action Plan

Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks on Sunday, noting that the Islamic Republic of Iran has reported to the International Atomic Energy organization (IAEA) and member states regarding the reasons for adopting the “Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect the Interests of Iranian Nation”.

The ambassador further pointed to some of the reasons that follow:

** Unilateral and illegal withdrawal of the United States from the Nuclear Deal on May 8, 2018, and the re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran.

** Failure to take appropriate measures by the European Union and the three European countries to ensure the interests of Iran under JCPOA and counter US sanctions.

** Worsening the situation of JCPOA due to the non-fulfillment of obligations by European parties, including in the fields of finance and banking, and Iran's lack of practical benefit from the nuclear agreement.

** Adopting a policy of inaction with regard to sabotaging Iran’s nuclear facility and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists or supporting such a policy by remaining silent in the face of destructive actions, despite Iran's fulfillment of JCPOA obligations.

The report added that the adoption of the Strategic Action Plan was a calibrated reaction to the measures taken by the Trump administration against the Islamic Republic of Iran, noting that the plan can be ineffective if sanctions are lifted and other JCPOA participants comply with their commitments.

