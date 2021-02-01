Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 1

Ebtekar:
Zarif says Iran ready to facilitate dialogue between Taliban, Afghan gov., other Afghan groups
Ettela’at:
Protests against security bill in France turn violent
Health Minister says Russian vaccine has license for emergency use
Javan:
Health Minister says he will use Sputnik V vaccine for his family first
Jomhuri Eslami:
Five female members of ISIL arrested in Iraq
Iran Medical Council members voice concern over validation, procurement of Russian vaccine
Kayhan:
Zionist paper: Israel drowning in corruption
American military confesses of using children for exploding IEDs
Leader visits Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, martyrs’ cemetery
Former diplomat: It was clear Bide would not return to JCPOA easily
MAH
