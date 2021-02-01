  1. Politics
Headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Feb. 1

TEHRAN, Feb. 01 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Monday, Feb. 1.

Ebtekar:

Zarif says Iran ready to facilitate dialogue between Taliban, Afghan gov., other Afghan groups

Ettela’at:

Protests against security bill in France turn violent

Health Minister says Russian vaccine has license for emergency use

Javan:

Health Minister says he will use Sputnik V vaccine for his family first

Jomhuri Eslami:

Five female members of ISIL arrested in Iraq

Iran Medical Council members voice concern over validation, procurement of Russian vaccine

Kayhan:

Zionist paper: Israel drowning in corruption

American military confesses of using children for exploding IEDs

Leader visits Imam Khomeini Mausoleum, martyrs’ cemetery

Former diplomat: It was clear Bide would not return to JCPOA easily

