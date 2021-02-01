Lebanese army arrests 18 ISIL terrorists in Beqaa province

The Lebanese army announced in a statement that the forces have arrested 18 ISIL terrorist elements in the eastern province of Beqaa on Monday, Elnashra reported.

The terrorists were planning to conduct a terrorist attack in the country, the report added.

The Army has also seized a large number of weapons and ammunition and is currently carrying out surveillance operations to identify other people suspected of collaborating with ISIL terrorists.

Less than a month ago, Lebanese security forces arrested a member of the ISIL terrorist group who was monitoring a military base in Beirut.

The Lebanese army has recently foiled the attacks of ISIL terrorists in the north and east of the country.

FA/FNA 13991113000746