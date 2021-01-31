Iran at forefront of fight against drug-trafficking

Iran’s permanent ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna said that the Islamic Republic is at the forefront of the fight against drug-trafficking in the international arena.

Iran recent nuclear moves ‘not a violation of JCPOA'

Iranian Ambassador to Spain Hassan Ghashghavi said that the recent move taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the nuclear field is its inalienable right not a violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran urges Macron to practice self-control

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry urged President Macron to have self-control and avoid taking hasty and ill-considered stances.

Big haul of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

Commander of the Border Guards of Iran Police announced the success of the border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province in confiscating a big haul of illicit drugs in southeastern borders of the country.

16th intl. mining industries exhibition opens in Tehran

The 16th edition of Iran’s International Exhibition of Mine, Mining, Construction Machinery and Related Industries (Iran ConMin) opened in Tehran on Saturday.

Leader to receive eulogists on Hazrat Zahra birth anniv.

Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive religious eulogists and panegyrists on Wednesday through an online video conference.

Iran COVID-19 update: 82 deaths, 6,317 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 6,317 COVID-19 infections and 82 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Officials in Chabahar to inaugurate Indian equipment on Sun.

High-ranking Iranian and Indian officials are to inaugurate the received Indian strategic equipment in Chabahar Port on Sunday.

Bitter experience of war must not be repeated in Caucasus

Iranian Foreign Minister said that the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be very vital for the future of the peaceful Caucasus, underlining that the bitter experience of war must not be repeated in the region.

Tehran not considering any place for Riyadh in JCPOA: MP

Stating that the JCPOA participants are known, the Spokesperson for the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Tehran does not consider any place for Riyadh in JCPOA talks.

FA