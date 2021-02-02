US military convoy targeted in Basra

Saberin News reported on Tuesday that the American convoy was attacked in Basra, an Iraqi city.

Saraya Awliya al-Dam (the Avengers of Blood Companies) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details of this news have not been published yet.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Lately, Iraqi sources reported that a US logistics convoy has been targeted in Babil province on Sunday.

