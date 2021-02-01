Iraqi forces pounded ISIL positions in Mosul

The series of counter-terrorist operations of Iraqi army forces continue in different parts of the country, Al-Youm reported.

Iraqi forces launched new operations against Takfiris in Nineveh Governorate.

Security sources said that a number of Takfiri elements were identified and arrested during the operation, the report added.

This is while Iraqi security forces have recently succeeded in arresting two Takfiri elements who had previously taken part in the attack on "Al Muthanna" facility in Al Anbar province. The two arrested Takfiri elements were involved in a number of terrorist operations in 2014.

Earlier, a spokesman for the Iraqi Armed Forces said that Iraqi security forces have launched a series of operations against Takfiri terrorists in various provinces since last September. During these operations, the positions of the Takfiris were crushed.

Since last September, 17 leaders of ISIL Takfiri terrorists, who were previously wanted in several provinces, have been killed by Iraqi security forces, the spokesman added.

