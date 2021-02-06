Released video of US military truck being targeted in Iraq

Earlier, Iraqi resistance groups announced that they have recorded the footage of a US convoy being targeted and they will release its video soon.

They released the video of a truck carrying US military logistics equipment being targeted in the south of the country today.

The Saberin News Channel reported that the video belonged to a convoy carrying logistics equipment for the US Army, which was targeted by a roadside bomb on February 1 in the western part of Basra province.

According to Saberin News, the operation was carried out by Iraqi resistance group Awliya al-Dam.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

