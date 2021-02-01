Blast hits vehicle of state ministry official in Kabul

The incident happened at around 7:26 am local time in the Shaheed roundabout in Kabul' PD10 after Nabizada’s vehicle hit by an IED, the security forces said, TOLO News reported.

Kabul police confirmed the blast but did not provide further details about it.

Nabizada and two of his children were in the vehicle when the blast happened, but no one including his driver was hurt, his relatives said.

Nabizada is also the founder of the Khaama Press, an online news agency in Afghanistan.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

ZZ/PR