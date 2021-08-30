Vienna talks to proceed within 'governing consensus'

Speaking in his weekly presser on Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman answered a question raised by reporters over prospects of JCPOA revival in Vienna talks, he reminded, "The Vienna talks are not aimed at reaching a new agreement."

These talks are technical discussions and are not going to lead to a new text, Khatibzadeh noted, adding that from now on, these negotiations will proceed by a governing consensus and decisions will soon be made to determine whether the negotiations will be conducted by Foreign Ministry or any other governing body.

He said, "Through the negotiations in Vienna, Tehran seeks to ensure the implementation of Iran's 2015 nuclear deal known as JCPOA."

If the United States returns to its obligations under Resolution 2231 in a verified manner, Iran will certainly suspend its retaliatory measures, he stressed.

On Baghdad Conference

Speaking about the Baghdad regional summit which was attended by Iranian new Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Khatibzadeh said "As Iraq's neighbor, we have repeatedly stated that we will stand by the Iraqi people and support any move and initiative that contributes to the peace and stability of Iraq."

Tehran welcomes formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Referring to recent development in Afghanistan, the Iranian diplomat expressed support for the people of Afghanistan.

The spokesman also said that the lives, property, and honor of Afghanistan must be protected by all groups.

Tehran welcomes the formation of an inclusive government for Afghanistan, he said.

According to him, the future government of Afghanistan must fulfill all its commitments so as to maintain peace and stability in this country.

