Americans ‘responsible for violence in Afghanistan’: Taliban

In a meeting held in Tehran on Monday along with two members of the Taliban Central Negotiating Council, Taliban spokesman in an interview with Mehr news agency pointed to the main reasons behind escalation of violence in Afghanistan in the recent months despite inter-Afghan talks and added, “During the talks, Americans promised us that they are responsible for the security and administration of Kabul. Therefore, they (Americans) are responsible for any increase of violence in Afghanistan.”

It was the Americans who increased the attacks on Taliban forces, he said, adding, “We, in return, were forced to defend ourselves. The Americans attribute all the attacks that they or their proxy forces are carrying out in Afghanistan to the Taliban.”

Regarding the presence of ISIL terrorist group in some areas in Afghanistan, he pointed to the issue that many of them (ISIL) have been transferred from Afghanistan and added, “Earlier, ISIL were present in these areas but they are no longer present in Afghanistan in a way that a great number of them have left these areas.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the reasons behind reaching a deadlock in peace talks between Afghans and Taliban’s condition for Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s resignation and added that this group still believes in peace talks.

In response to a question on the martyrdom of Iranian diplomats in Mazari Sharif, he dismissed any intervention of Taliban in this issue, adding that when Taliban arrived, this event had been happened.

MA/5136665