Zarif vows support as intra-Afghan talks begins in Tehran

On Wednesday, the Islamic Republic of Iran is hosting an intra-Afghan meeting in Tehran. The meeting is being held in the presence of the officials of the Afghanistan government and the Taliban political leaders.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to support the process of inter-Afghan peace talks in order to resolve the current conflicts and crises in Afghanistan.

Today, the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make tough decisions for the future of their country, said Zarif, referring to the defeat of the United States in Afghanistan and its destructive presence in this country for more than two decades.

Zarif also stressed the commitment of the Islamic Republic of Iran to contribute to the comprehensive political, economic, and social development of Afghanistan after the establishment of peace.

It is worth mentioning that in this round of talks, the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is being chaired by Yunus Qanuni, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, and the Taliban delegation is being led by Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office.

RHM/5252530