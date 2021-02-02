Iran envoy, Afghanistan's Abdullah confer on peace process

Taherian Fard met with Abdullah Abdullah today to discuss the Taliban delegation's visit to Iran and the issues discussed during the visit.

Iran has told the Taliban that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue and that the country's problem must be resolved through negotiations and the formation of an inclusive government for the Afghan people, Taherian Fard said.

Abdullah also appreciated the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the peace talks in Afghanistan, emphasizing the regional and international consensus, especially the role of Iran in securing peace.

The two sides also discussed the political situation in the country, the Doha talks and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in securing peace in Afghanistan.

The head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Tehran last Tuesday upon the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Iranian officials on the Afghan peace process.

Taliban political delegation met and held talks with Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

