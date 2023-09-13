Iran backs regional initiatives to settle Afghanistan's woes

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with Asif Ali Khan Durrani, the Pakistani prime minister's special envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday in Tehran.

Emphasizing the effective role of Iran and Pakistan in the developments of the region and Afghanistan, Iran's foreign minister expressed hope that the continuation of these consultations will contribute to greater peace and tranquility in the region, especially in Afghanistan.

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed the need to support regional initiatives within the framework of neighbors in order to solve Afghanistan's challenges.

Asif Ali Khan Durrani, for his part, presented an assessment of Afghanistan’s political and security conditions, saying that Pakistan is resolved to cooperate with Iran on helping to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

