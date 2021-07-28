China's FM hosts Taliban delegation

As the tensions in Afghanistan have intensified, a Taliban political delegation has traveled to China to meet with senior Afghan officials.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who also heads the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, met Wang in the northern city of Tianjin on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the arrangements, South China Morning Post reported.

It was the first time a senior member of the group had visited China since the Taliban's gaining control over several key districts in Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces.

Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Qatar, also said the group's delegation including 9 members, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, had left for China.

In a series of tweets, Naeem said that the delegation traveled to China on Tuesday at the official invitation of China.

According to Naeem, peace, political, economic, and security issues were discussed during the meetings.

He added that the delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Representative for Afghanistan affairs.

Naeem said the group had assured China that Afghan territory would not be used against the security of any country.

