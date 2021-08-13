Tehran voices concern over violence in Afghanistan

In a statement on Friday, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in Afghanistan and the situation of the Afghan people who were displaced, calling for paying attention to the lives of people and civilians amid the current situation.

Referring to the Taliban's dominance over the city of Herat, Saeed Khatibzadeh stressed that the group is committed to ensuring the complete safety and health of diplomats and diplomatic facilities.

According to Khatibzadeh, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in touch with the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat. And the ministry is following up on the health condition of the diplomats based in this Afghan city.

As the Taliban advances to take control of Afghanistan's key cities, it is claimed that the group has taken control of Herat, Badghis, Ghor, Helmand, and Kandahar provinces.

