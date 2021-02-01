Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

FM Zarif's visit to Casacus, Russia, Turkey most important, successful regional trips

Referring to Iranian Foreign Minister's recent visit to Casacus, Russia and Turkey, Khatibzadeh said, "Trip to the Caucasus was one of the most important and successful regional trips during Mr Zarif's tenure at the Foreign Ministry."

"During the visit to Moscow, an agreement on cooperation in the field of information security and cybersecurity between Iran and Russia was signed," he added.

He noted, "During Zarif's regional visit, regional cooperation, sustainable stabilization, economic issues, the activation of the 3 + 3 mechanism and other issues were discussed."

Afghanistan's gov. aware of negotiations with Taliban

Regarding the Taliban group's trip to Iran and their reason for this trip, Khatibzadeh said, "The Taliban are part of the reality of Afghanistan. They have several offices in some countries and are in direct talks with the Afghan government."

"This visit was made with the knowledge of the Afghan government and in the framework of the ongoing talks between the Afghan government and this group," he added.

"Iran has always announced its support for inter-Afghan dialogue," he noted.

Khatibzadeh called the relations between Iran and Afghanistan very good, saying, "All the talks and negotiations took place either at the request of the government of this country or with their coordination, of course, we have not forgotten the events and the martyrdom of our diplomats in the attack on the Iranian embassy."

US cannot return to JCPOA with just one signature

"We look forward to the United States' move to lift sanctions imposed on Iran after Trump came to power," said Khatibzadeh on the possible return of the United States to the JCPOA.

"This action must be practical and our nation's capital must be returned to the country so that we can sell oil without any barrier," he added.

The spokesman highlighted, "Not only did the United States failed to fulfill its obligations, but it also violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, they left the JCPOA with one signature, but they cannot return to it with one signature."

"The capital of Iranians must be available, that is, the oil must be easily sold and its money returned to the country," he added, saying, "Whenever they do, we will respond. Returning of the United States to JCPOA is not automatic and with one signature."

Stating that Iran will not has bilateral talks with the United States on the JCPOA, Khatibzade said, "Any necessary negotiations must take place within the framework of the JCPOA commissions."

Iran concerned about situation of minorities in Myanmar

Khatibzadeh spoke about the Burmese military coup in Myanmar, saying, "This happened last night. We do not have an embassy in Burma and the information channels are blocked."

"We expressed serious concerns about the situation of minorities in Burma," he stressed.

"We heard some contradictory news about this quasi-coup, we hope, will not make their situation worse. Of course, we know that the 21st century is not the time for such actions," he added.

If Saudi Arabia ends war in Yemen, Iran to be ready for talks

"As for Saudi Arabia, during the previous White House regime, we said many times that our position is to cooperate in the region without foreign intervention, which is the root of the crisis, trouble and insecurity in the region," Khatibzadeh said about relations between Tehran and Riyadh after Trump's defeat.

"Some neighbors had the illusion that Trump was a window of opportunity for them, so they made a mistake," he added, saying, "Of course, as Iran has repeatedly stated, whenever Saudi Arabia corrects this path and ends the Yemeni war and accepts that it should have stable arrangements in the regional dialogue, our arms are open for dialogue."

Iran not to has bilateral talks with US about JCPOA

"The United States will be recognized as a violator of its obligations under the JCPOA and UNSCR 2231 until the full and unconditional and effective lifting of sanctions takes place," the spokesperson said on recent remarks of US officials about the JCPOA.

"The Biden government must make up for the wrong path of the previous government. We do not care about positive, negative, distorted or vague statements. The Biden government's action is the basis of our proportionate action," he added.

"We have repeatedly stated and made it very clear that bilateral negotiations with the United States are neither necessary nor will we have," he said.

"The United States must return to its commitments and does not need to negotiate bilaterally," he stressed.

