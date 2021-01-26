Playing role by all groups makes Afghanistan peace possible

Talk on the peace process in Afghanistan was the main aim behind Taliban delegation’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran this morning. Inter-Afghan talks is the only way to maintain lasting peace and stability in this country, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tue. on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 5th edition of Tehran Golden Adobe Global Award.

What is happening in Iranian public diplomacy is a new phase of diplomacy, and traditional Iranian diplomacy and international diplomacy are experiencing new developments, he added.

Turning to the visit of the Taliban delegation to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Tuesday morning, he stated that the head of the Taliban’s political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and his accompanying delegation have traveled to Tehran upon the invitation of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has heavily invested in the peace process in Afghanistan in a way that Iran has hosted millions of Afghans over the past decades, Khatibzadeh emphasized.

“We hope that suitable conditions will be paved so that we can witness a stable and peaceful Afghanistan and the great people of this country can live together regardless of ethnic, religious, or sectarian issues,” he continued.

Foreign Ministry spokesman reiterated that inter-Afghan talks are the only way for maintaining lasting peace in Afghanistan.

