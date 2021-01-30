  1. Politics
Jan 30, 2021, 5:00 AM

"Only way to restore stability in region is through synergy"

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described his meetings in Turkey as constructive, friendly, and fruitful conversations.

The top Iranian diplomat has tweeted to share the result of his meetings with President Erdogan of Turkey as well as his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Istanbul on Friday, expressing his happiness with "constructive, friendly, and fruitful" conversations.

Zarif added that in the meetings with the Turkish president and top diplomat, they had "discussed expansion of bilateral ties & regional cooperation—Syria, Iraq, & the Caucuses."

The foreign minister further said that the two sides had "concurred that the only way to restore stability in the region is thru synergy."

Zarif arrived in Istanbul last night after his visits to Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia.

