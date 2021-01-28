Iran FM to visit Turkey Fri. to discuss wide range of issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Turkey on Friday, the Anadolu Agency website cited a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

During Zarif's visit, "all aspects of our bilateral relations will be discussed and views on regional and international issues will be exchanged," the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in the Georgian capital Tbilisi today as part of a recent tour to Russia and the Caucasian countries as well as Turkey. This morning, he held meetings with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and his Georgian counterpart to discuss bilateral as well as regional and international issues.

KI/13991109000275