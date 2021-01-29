FM Zarif meets with Turkish President to discuss mutual ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Istanbul for the fifth stage of his regional tour, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral issues, latest regional developments and international issues.

Zarif arrived in Istanbul on Friday and met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

MA/5133706