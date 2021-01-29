  1. Politics
FM Zarif meets with Turkish President to discuss mutual ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) - The visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is in Istanbul for the fifth stage of his regional tour, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss bilateral issues, latest regional developments and international issues.

Zarif arrived in Istanbul on Friday and met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Russian Federation and Armenia to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

