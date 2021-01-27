Regional countries' coop. can bring long-term peace: Zarif

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Yerevan for the third destination of his trip to the region today, told reporters that Armenia is an old neighbor and friend of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"During my two visits in Baku and Moscow, I discussed multilateral cooperation, especially after the January 11 summit between Nikol Pashinyan, Elham Aliyev, and Vladimir Putin. The basis for cooperation between the countries of the region is provided, especially in the economic field, and this cooperation can lead to long-term peace and stability," he added.

"During my meetings in Yerevan with Mr. Pashinyan and the Armenian foreign minister, I intend to discuss both Iran-Armenia bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation in the region," Zarif noted.

He had previously traveled to the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, especially the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

During the meeting with Aliyev, Zarif welcomed the proposal of the President of Azerbaijan entitled "Initiative for Six-Party Cooperation in the Regions" and stated the readiness of Iran to assist and cooperate in all fields that will contribute to peace, stability and tranquillity in the region.

