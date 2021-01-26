Karabakh issue opportunity for peace, friendship in region

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region today, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov called the salvation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) issue one of the most acute topics on the agenda, saying that Moscow and Tehran are both interested in the complete restoration of the Iran nuclear deal.

"Both we and Iran are deeply interested in the full return of signatory states to fulfilling their obligations under the accord," Lavrov said.

Referring to the good relations between Tehran and Moscow, Russian FM said that the two countries are also interested in expanding dialogue on a number of other issues, such as security in the Persian Gulf, the resolution of the domestic conflict in Afghanistan, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Zarif, for his part, expressed gratitude to Moscow for its constructive and unwavering position on the issue of the JCPOA.

Appreciating Russian President Vladimir Putin for bringing peace to Nagorno-Karabakh, Zarif said, "The Nagorno-Karabakh crisis was a joint concern of Tehran and Moscow, resolved through Russian mediation, and has now become an opportunity for peace and friendship in the region."

"We will look at regional issues, JCPOA, from which the United States unilaterally withdrew, and the expansion of bilateral relations in today's session," he added.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Zarif said that one of the goals of his trip is bilateral relations, adding, "Our relations with Russia are strategic and we need to resolve some points in the relations."

He noted that another purpose of the trip was to discuss the situation in the region, adding, "After the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the war that took place in the region and in our neighborhood, along with our borders, with the efforts of the Russian Federation and Mr. Putin, this war ended and agreements were reached."

Iranian foreign minister also held talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and other high-ranking Azri officials on Monday.

After his visits with Azeri officials, the Iranian FM Zarif in a tweet on Monday noted that sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements.

