JCPOA salvation most acute topics on agenda: Lavrov

Moscow and Tehran are both interested in the complete restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, also known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif.

"The salvation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear issue is one of the most acute topics on the agenda. Both we and Iran are deeply interested in the full return of signatory states to fulfilling their obligations under the accord," Lavrov said.

Lavrov stressed that due to both Moscow and Tehran’s role in the region the two states are also interested in expanding dialogue on a number of other issues, such as security in the Persian Gulf, the resolution of the domestic conflict in Afghanistan, and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that he would discuss proposals for six-party cooperation in the region, the JCPOA and the situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.

