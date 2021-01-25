Iran's Zarif, Azerbaijan's Mustafayev confer on mutual ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments in economic relations and other important cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating the special position of Shahin Mustafayev and his efforts in realizing the cooperation between the two countries, especially considering the achievements of the recent meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation held in Tehran last week, Zarif announced Iran's readiness to enter seriously and effectively in the field of reconstruction of the liberated areas, especially in the fields of energy, engineering, agriculture, demining and repair of mosques and historical and cultural sites.

Mustafayev, for his part, appreciated Iran's positions regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis.

He pointed to the plans of Azerbaijan's government to use the capacities of the liberated areas in the establishment of stability and development, and outlined some economic, transit and transport projects in the region.

Mustafayev also explained about the achievements of the 14th meeting of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in the field of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of demining, the use of Iranian companies to rebuild liberated areas, cooperation in agriculture, reconstruction of religious and cultural sites, transportation and logistics, railways, and the construction of the bridges.

Earlier, Zarif held talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday.

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He and the accompanying delegation were welcomed in Baku International Airport by a number of Azerbaijan political officials and Iran's Ambassador in Baku Abbas Mousavi.

ZZ/5130714