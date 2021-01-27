Biden admin. behavior in lifting sanctions important for Iran

Speaking in an interview with IRNA in Moscow on Tue., Zarif reiterated that behavior of Biden administration in the practical lifting of sanctions imposed during former US President Trump is important for Iran.

In response to a question whether the appointment of individuals like Robert Malley as US Special Representative for Iran’s Affairs can have an impact in reducing tensions between Tehran and Washington, he pointed out that US officials who are appointed in different posts are not important, rather, performance and behavior of the new US government under Biden is of paramount importance for Iran.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA, in May 2018 and imposed sanctions against Iran, he said, adding, “The United States even punished those countries which were observing JCPOA terms and conditions.”

“We waited for a year, we worked within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and we wanted to force the European countries to implement it. In 2019, we announced that we would reduce our obligations under JCPOA and in the same year, we started to reduce our obligations by following the strategy. Unfortunately, European countries have not been able to meet their obligations under JCPOA,” Zarif added.

If the US government ends its sanctions and refuses to interfere in Iran’s economic cooperation with the world, Tehran will fulfill its obligations within the framework of JCPOA, he added.

In continuation of his regional trip with the aim of bilateral and regional consultations with the Russian officials, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif after wrapping up his visit to Azeri capital Baku arrived in Moscow on Tuesday and left Moscow for Armenian capital Yerevan on Tuesday night.

