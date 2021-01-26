Zarif to consult about six-party regional coop. with Russia

Zarif, who arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region today, told reporters that Iran-Russia relations require regular and continuous contacts, and the coronavirus pandemic will not stop these contacts.

"One of the goals of this trip is bilateral relations," he said, adding, "Our relations with Russia are strategic and we need to resolve some points in the relations."

Zarif said another purpose of the trip was to discuss the situation in the region, adding, "After the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis and the war that took place in the region and in our neighborhood, along with our borders, with the efforts of the Russian Federation and Mr. Putin, this war ended and agreements were reached."

"In our opinion, the implementation of these agreements is important for the development of common interests between the countries of the region, especially in the field of transit and participation and cooperation," he noted.

Iranian foreign minister highlighted, "We had good talks with Mr. Aliyev and other friends in the Republic of Azerbaijan and we will continue the talks in Moscow, and then in the next parts of the trip, we will travel to other countries of the Caucasus, Armenia and Georgia, and then to Turkey. We are following the issue in the region."

Zarif arrived in Baku late on Sunday as part of a regional tour that will also take him to other countries including Russia later.

He held talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and other high-ranking Azri officials.

After his visits with Azeri officials, the Iranian FM Zarif in a tweet on Monday noted that sustainable peace lies in inclusive regional arrangements.

