Zarif, Lavrov discuss building of Bushehr power plants units

Lavrov describes Tehran-Moscow relations as friendly in a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying, "We will cooperate in all areas."

"We talked with FM Zarif about plans to build new units at the Bushehr nuclear power plant," he added.

"Russia hopes that the United States will return to the JCPOA and that this will be a condition for Iran to implement the JCPOA," Lavrov noted.

Russian foreign minister highlighted, "Moscow will continue its efforts to ensure that Iran and the United States fully comply with their obligations to the JCPOA in the near future."

"Russia-Iran relations are independent of US desires to impose illegal sanctions," he said.

"The Trump administration encouraged other countries to violate their obligations under the JCPOA," Lavrov added.

He highlighted that Russia will work with other countries to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

Lavrov stated that the next meeting of the "Astana" process on Syria is scheduled for February in Sochi.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region today, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov called the salvation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) issue one of the most acute topics on the agenda, saying that Moscow and Tehran are both interested in the complete restoration of the Iran nuclear deal.

ZZ/IRN84199901