Iran-IAEA agreement chance to preserve JCPOA: Austria

"We highly welcome the agreement reached between @RafaelMGrossi’s @iaeaorg and #Iran on a one-month extension of its monitoring and verification work," the ministry wrote.

"This gives diplomacy more time to preserve the #JCPOA."

Referring to the end of Iran's quarterly deadline to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadii confirmed the decision of the Islamic Republic of Iran to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month.

According to Gharibabadi today, Iran informed the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi of this decision.

The data recorded by cameras will be still kept by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) during this new deadline.

With respect to the deletion or transfer of data, the same terms of the quarterly agreement will be applied.

HJ/5219616