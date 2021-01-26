Zarif reacts to France's position on Iran's return to JCPOA

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “ Why on earth should Iran—a country that stood firm & defeated 4 years of a brutal US economic terrorism imposed in violation of JCPOA & UNSC Resolution—show goodwill gesture first?

It was the US that broke the deal—for no reason. It must remedy its wrong; then Iran will respond.”

These remarks came as the Elysee Palace announced that Iran must abide by its JCPOA commitments before the United States returns to the Nuclear Deal.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, whose country has failed to fulfill its promises following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, also called on Iran to immediately comply with its obligations under the agreement.

