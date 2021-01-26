Iran, Russia sign agreement on cyber security

Upon his arrival in Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed an agreement with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the expansion of the cybersecurity on Tuesday.

The agreement is a significant turning point in the bilateral relation relations between the two countries in the field of cybersecurity in the national and international arena and aims at the expansion of regional and international cooperation.

According to the new agreement, Iran and Russia will strengthen their cyber cooperation in terms of security, technical assistance, and the fight against cybercrimes.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, who arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region today, met and held talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, at the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Iranian foreign minister also held talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and other high-ranking Azri officials on Monday.

