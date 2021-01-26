Leader advises people to read “Finks”

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei advised people to read a book entitled “Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World's Best Writers” in his last speech which was broadcasted on live TV last week.

The book is written by American author Joel Whitney and depicts the tale of two CIAs, and how they blurred the line between propaganda and literature. One CIA created literary magazines that promoted American and European writers and cultural freedom, while the other toppled governments, using assassination and censorship as political tools.

