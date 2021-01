In a tweet on Tue., Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, “In Moscow talks, explored with Russia FM Lavrov avenues for expanding bilateral relations further. Focused on how to build on Jan. 11 agreement to strengthen peace through regional cooperation.”

“Stressed the imperative of US adherence to #JCPOA and its compliance w/ UNSCR 2231,” he added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zari arrived in Moscow for the second destination of his trip to the region on Tuesday.

MA/5131807