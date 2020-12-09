4 Iranian COVID-19 vaccines to enter market in June 2021

Today, 7 Iranian knowledge-based companies have focused on producing the Covid-19 vaccine, Mostafa Ghanei said adding, “These companies are currently working on four types of vaccines available worldwide. Two or three companies are working on common vaccines.”

He went on to say, “These companies are trying to produce vaccines similar to American Pfizer, German BioNech, Chinese Sinok, and the vaccine of AstroZenica manufactured by Oxford, England.”

Two of the mentioned vaccines will enter the human phase by late December, he said and added, “The rest of the companies will enter the human phase by the end of the current Iranian year on March 29."

According to the Scientific Committee of Coronavirus Combat, the Iranian vaccines will be available in the market for injection in the late spring of the next year (to start March 21, 2021).



