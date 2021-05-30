Qatar 2nd pharmaceutical-medical shipment aid arrives in Iran

Reza Ardakanian Minister of Energy, who is also the Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission broke the news on Sunday and stated that the medicines and medical aids, arrived in Tehran last night and today, include several medicines for special diseases.

While appreciating the sincere cooperation of the Qatari government, Ardakanian said that the second shipment of Qatar’s medical aids arrived in Iran in line with the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

MA/IRN5224109