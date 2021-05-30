  1. Economy
May 30, 2021, 8:45 PM

Ardakanian:

Qatar 2nd pharmaceutical-medical shipment aid arrives in Iran

Qatar 2nd pharmaceutical-medical shipment aid arrives in Iran

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission on Sunday revealed the shipment of Qatari second medical and pharmaceutical aid to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Reza Ardakanian Minister of Energy, who is also the Chairman of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission broke the news on Sunday and stated that the medicines and medical aids, arrived in Tehran last night and today, include several medicines for special diseases.

While appreciating the sincere cooperation of the Qatari government, Ardakanian said that the second shipment of Qatar’s medical aids arrived in Iran in line with the expansion and development of bilateral cooperation between Iran and Qatar.

MA/IRN5224109

News Code 174174
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174174/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News