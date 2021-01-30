Iran to receive 1st batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

Iranian Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali broke the news in Moscow on Sat. and said that the contract for purchasing and also jointly producing Russia’s “Sputnik V” coronavirus vaccine was inked between Tehran and Moscow.

Accordingly, the first cargo of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine will be sent from Russia to the Islamic Republic of Iran by Feb. 04, he added.

Following the registration of Russian-made “Sputnik V” vaccine in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif revealed in the course of his recent visit to the Russian Federation, the contract for purchasing and jointly producing the vaccine was signed between Iran and Russia on Fri., Jalai continued.

With the agreement made with the chair of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), it was decided that the first batch of the Russian vaccine dubbed will be dispatched to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Feb. 4 concurrent with days that Iran celebrates the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The second and third batches of the vaccine would be sent to the Islamic Republic of Iran from Russian on Feb. 18 and 28 respectively, Jalali highlighted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian envoy pointed to the joint production of coronavirus vaccine in the country and added, “Since Iran enjoys high capacity and capability in producing vaccine, the two countries agreed to produce the vaccine in Iran.”

In this regard, a delegation of the Iranian Ministry of Health will visit Moscow within the next 10 days in order to negotiate on the issue, he added.

