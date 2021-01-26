  1. Politics
Jan 26, 2021, 7:00 AM

Iran, Afghanistan hold talks on bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Special representative of Iranian Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian met and held talk with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Monday.

In this bilateral talk, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, mutual ties between Iran and Afghanistan and also peace process in Afghanistan.

Taherian stressed the need to reduce violence and to work together with countries as friend to Afghanistan for establishment of lasting peace through diplomatic channels.

He also called inter-Afghan talks the most appropriate way to end crisis in Afghanistan and alleviate suffering of Afghan people, and noted the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance for restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Iran’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Taherian held separate talks with his Russian and German counterparts and discussed latest developments in Afghanistan.

