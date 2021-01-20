China imposes sanctions on Trump Administration figures

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced the introduction of sanctions against 28 American "anti-China politicians" whom Beijing accused of carrying out a "series of crazy moves" that gravely undermined China's interests and the US-Chinese relations, offended the Chinese people, and who interfered in the country's internal affairs, Sputnik News reported.

The list included prominent names from the now-former Trump administration such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton and his successor Robert O'Brien, former Chief White House Strategist Stephen Bannon, and Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro.

The ministry stressed that the US politicians, all of whom took part in implementing Trump's China policy, acted with no regard for the interests of the Chinese and American peoples while pursuing their "selfish political interests and prejudice and hatred" against Beijing.

FA/PR