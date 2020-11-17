Iran, Afghanistan discuss peace talks process

Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian Fard met and held talks with Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the ongoing peace talks in Doha, the importance of a regional consensus in support of the peace process and relations between the two countries.

The Iranian embassy in Kabul announced that Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian has arrived in Kabul and he is scheduled to meet with senior Afghan government officials and hold talks over recent developments in the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always and explicitly supported the start of negotiations between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban and stressed its readiness to advance the process of real and lasting peace in this country.

It has stated that stability in Afghanistan is an integral and permanent part of Iran's policy in this country.

