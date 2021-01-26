Iran, UN envoys discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, the peace process in the country and the achievement of lasting stability through diplomatic ways.

Taherian Fard also held talks with the special representatives of Germany and Russia for Afghanistan yesterday. During those conversations, Taherian Fard stressed the need to reduce violence and the cooperation of the countries with Afghanistan in establishing lasting peace through diplomatic means.

He also called the inter-Afghan talks the best way to end the crisis in Afghanistan and alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people, announced that Iran readiness to provide any assistance in this direction.

Taherian Fard also met and held talks with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Kabul on Monday. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in Afghanistan, mutual ties between Iran and Afghanistan and also the peace process in Afghanistan.

